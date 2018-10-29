Sunny today, rain for Halloween

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be clear again on Tuesday with gusty southwest winds and a high temperatures around 80 degrees. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which will bring a chance for rain and another dip in temperatures. Wednesday will start off mostly dry, but rain will move in during the evening. There will be at least a few showers starting around 7 pm, but the heaviest rain is expected around 9 or 10. Therefore, we recommend getting out as early as you can for trick or treating on Halloween night. Rain will linger for the first half of Thursday. A few storms will be possible on both Wednesday and Thursday with gusty winds being the main threat. A stray shower will also be in the forecast Friday. Highs will go from the 70s on Wednesday to the upper 50s on Thursday. Temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the lower 60s.