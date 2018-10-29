Tonight at 10: Election security top of mind in TN

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With early voting underway across the Mid-South, it’s not just candidates looking to secure votes.
Tennessee election officials are on alert, tasked with securing a statewide election being called "significantly vulnerable" to outside attacks.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to election officials who revealed what they're doing to counter the threat.
"All of them require physical access to these machines, and I don't let strangers play with my machines," Shelby County Election Commission Administrator Linda Phillips said. "Even people repairing the air conditioning are watched by our staff."
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said he doesn't believe the system is vulnerable, but they must be vigilant and prepared.
"We worry so Tennessee citizens don't have to. That's our job," Hargett said.
What's being done to secure your vote? WMC Action News 5 investigators will investigate election security inside and outside the voting booth, tonight at 10.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.