Warmer weather and rain on the way

Temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon but still mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect a mostly sunny sky with an east wind at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as cool. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 57.
TUESDAY: Windy and much warmer by afternoon. Sun with a few clouds at times. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Breezy and mild with lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: Showers and a few storms likely. Rain gear will be necessary. Temps in the 60s.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds and some showers may linger into Thursday with highs in the 50s. More clouds possible on Friday and a stray shower can’t be ruled out with highs around 60. Lows will be in the 40s.
WEEKEND: We are going partly cloudy both days with highs in the low to mid 60s but forecast guidance is all over the place. Clouds and showers maybe added for either day as new info comes in. Confidence for the weekend forecast is low at this time. Check back for updates.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN
