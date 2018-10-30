Jury selected on Day 2 of trial for man accused of killing police officer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A jury was selected on day two of the death penalty case against Tremaine Wilbourn.
Wilbourn is accused of shooting and killing Memphis Police Department officer Sean Bolton in August 2015.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Five women and 10 men make up the jury, with three as alternates. They were selected from a pool of 140 prospective jurors.
“You have to be the most careful in cases like this to be sure that the best 12 people will be in the jury box,” said defense attorney William Massey.
More than three years after the officer’s death, jury selection began Monday for the murder trial of his accused killer.
“This takes a while, and this is very quick,” Massey said. “It’s not unusual for jury selection in death cases to go for a week.”
Throughout the entire process, Wilbourn has sat quietly in the courtroom listening to those who will decide his fate.
“Well, death has a face no doubt, and it should, and it should have an impact,” Massey said.
