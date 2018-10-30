Grizzlies looking for more ‘Buckets’ off the bench

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies hope to get another bench mob effort from their backups for Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.
The Griz got more than 50 points from their reserves in Saturday night’s blowout win over Phoenix. The leader, veteran MarShon Brooks, who’s “buckets” nickname was on display with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
“JB (Bickerstaff) says, with your skill set you should be ready at all times, and you should be ready to go out there and give us some spark. And that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” Brooks said.
Brooks and the Grizz take on the Wiz at 7 p.m. Tuesday at FedExForum.
