Here are some the scariest known haunted places in America

Cleveland, OH - The Franklin Castle: This super creepy castle has been dubbed one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. “Everything from doors opening and closing. Footsteps. Things moving around. Some people have reported putting something down and then going back later to find it, and it wouldn’t be there, and then the next day, it would be in a different room on a different floor,” said William Krejci, the co-author of a new book titled, Haunted Franklin Castle. Yikes! Despite the horror, people come from all over to visit the castle and feed their imagination.