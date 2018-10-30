Latino Memphis leader responds to President Trump’s proposal to end birthright citizenship

14th Amendment says, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” If a non-citizen and/or undocumented Mothers has a baby in the United States, the baby has a right to be a citizen of this country. This is the law, and the law cannot be changed through an executive order. I encourage every person of good will and Christian to stand against this because it distorts those babies of undocumented mothers as less than created in God’s Image.