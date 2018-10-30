Legendary Memphis attorney Marvin Ballin passes away

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A longtime defense attorney and the patriarch of a family of attorneys has died.
Marvin Ballin passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 87.
The loss of the longtime Memphis attorney can be felt throughout 201 Poplar, and he leaves behind a decades-long legacy.
“Marvin Ballin was and is a legend,” said defense attorney William Massey.
Ballin was the founder of criminal defense law firm Ballin, Ballin and Fishman.
“When I was a young lawyer he took me under his wing and showed me the ropes of 201 Poplar as he did many, many, of young lawyers,” Massey said.
Ballin, once a dry goods store owner in South Memphis, decided to close up shop and attend night classes at Southern Law University, according to his bio on the law firm's website.
Ballin and his son Leslie went into business together in 1977 after Leslie graduated. The two made a name for themselves within the criminal justice center.
“I have always said he was the Archie Manning of the legal world because of his sons, Leslie and Blake whom he was very proud of,” Massey said.
The law firm shared the news of his passing on Facebook, calling him "a pioneer for law in the city of Memphis” and said he “will be greatly missed by all.”
“He will be truly missed,” Massey said. “There was only one Marvin Ballin.”
The funeral is set for Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at Baron Hirsch Synagogue.
