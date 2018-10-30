Lengthy jury selection continues in trial of accused cop killer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Jury selection is ongoing for the trial of a man accused of killing a Memphis police officer. Tremaine Wilborn is charged with first-degree murder for the death of officer Sean Bolton in August 2015.
After six hours of jury selection, roughly half of the 140 prospective jurors who showed up for day one will return for a second day of selection.
During the time Bolton was killed, Wilbourn was out on supervised release from federal court for a 121-month sentence for bank robbery.
Wilborn has already been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison on a separate carjacking charge and violation of supervised released.
During Monday's jury selection, potential jurors were asked by the judge if they could sentence someone to death.
If guilty, Wilbourn could be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison with or without parole.
"It looks like the state may have a long list of witnesses," Wilborn's attorney Lauren Pasley said. "We will continue with cross examination and proceed with the direct this week and we will see after that."
All jurors were asked to pack a bag in case they were chosen because the jury will be sequestered.
