MATA to discuss proposed route changes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The MATA Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss proposed schedule and routing changes.
The purpose of the meeting is to present and discuss specific agenda items, including the December 2018 service changes that require immediate board approval.
Most of the route changes are minor timing adjustments and are said to improve efficiency.
Some of those impacted routes include Route 34 on Walnut Grove, Route 28L at the Airways Transit Center, and Route 39 on South Third.
If approved, the route changes and adjustments would take effect as soon as December 9.
Click here for a full list of proposed service changes.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.