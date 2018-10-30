Memphis police chase ends in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police confirm three people are in custody at Barron and Baltimore in Orange Mound after a chase.
That chase took officers on and off the interstate across the city.
Witnesses said an undercover white police vehicle rammed the light grey car of the suspect to end the chase.
Witnesses also said the people in the car and threw a bag out of it that they would describe as a backpack.

