Norvell takes to skies for recruiting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There seems to be a renewed energy around Memphis Tiger athletics right now in the Bluff CIty.
With Penny Hardaway’s arrival at the U of M and the recent success of Memphis Tiger Football under Mike Norvell, the Tigers are becoming a more appealing destination for recruits.
Penny Hardaway just secured the commitment of top 50 nationally ranked forward DJ Jeffries from Olive Branch this past Saturday, and Norvell is pulling out all the stops to land some big names as well.
Last Friday, Norvell and assistant football coach Anthony Jones traveled by helicopter, landing at various local high schools to scout players.
One of those stops was at Germantown, where Red Devils Wide Receiver Cameron Baker saw him land.
Baker, a Top Recruit in the Memphis Area, committed to the U of M on Monday Night.
Norvell sees more promise in landing some top targets.
He said it’s because the perception of Memphis Tigers athletics is moving in the right direction.
“There is a wonderful buzz in Memphis right now with what’s going on with our university.” Norvell said. “The different athletic programs, the level of recruiting we’re able to do as a university as a whole. That’s something that we have to continue to build off of. I think everybody can see there’s no boundaries or limitations of what can be accomplished.”
Norvell and the Tigers return to action on Saturday when they face East Carolina on the road.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPNU.
