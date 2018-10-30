Oxford police release photos of person of interest in attempted kidnapping

(Source: Oxford Police Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 30, 2018 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 2:54 PM

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - Oxford Police Department has released pictures of a person of interest in an assault and attempted kidnapping case from Saturday, Oct. 20.

A woman told police a man grabbed her from behind as she walked on Van Buren, and she was able to fight off the attacker.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Since the assault happened the night of the Auburn vs. Ole Miss football game, officials have also reached out to law enforcement agencies in Alabama in an attempt to solve the case.

If you recognize the person in these photos, you’re asked to call Oxford Police Department.

