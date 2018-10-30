Shelby County passes joint TBI resolution

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners are taking another step forward in plans to have the TBI investigate all officer-involved shootings.
Commissioners passed the resolution by a vote of seven to four during Monday’s meeting.
The joint-resolution would require that TBI investigate all officer-involved shootings in Memphis and Shelby County.
Commissioner Tami Sawyer and City Councilman Edmund Ford, Jr. came up with the plan after Memphis police officers shot Martavious Banks last month.
After the shooting, it was discovered that two officers turned off their cameras the night Banks was shot.
State Representative Antonio Parkinson (D) from Memphis is in favor of the TBI stepping in, but he worries about the financial impact it could have on the state.
“As far as I'm concerned, the TBI should be investigating all police-involved shootings across the state, but it takes resources,” Parkinson said. “TBI administration and the heads of TBI and the people that I have spoken to don't have a problem with it at all, investigating all police shootings their challenge is make sure that they have the resources to be able to do it.”
Parkinson said before the TBI can begin investigating all officer-involved shootings, it would require a change in the state constitution.
