St. Jude holds toy auction for patients

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There's a bidding war for the best toys on the market, and these pint size buyers have their eyes and paddles on the prize.
It's a toy auction for patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The paddles and toys are real but the money they spend is pretend.
It's all made possible by charitable partners with the National Auctioneers Association.
"What better partner than St. Jude so this has been a great experience for us. We've been partners for over 20 years and raised more than $5 million and we've committed to another $500,000 over the next 5 years so we're excited about that and as always it's good to be with the kids," NAA president Tim Mast said.
"His treatment is kind of rough so having to have fun days and just be a kid is huge," said Andrea, whose son is battling a brain tumor.
From Legos to Barbie cars, there were toys for all ages.
For these patients, Christmas came early and the smiles on their faces were priceless.
“All the activities keep they kids really busy and keeps their mind off the hard days and makes it a lot easer when they have something fun to do,” Andrea said.
