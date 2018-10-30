MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the midterm election just next week, and voters’ influence varying across state lines, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s States with the Most & Least Powerful Voters for the Midterms, as well as accompanying videos. WalletHub compared the relative clout of 2018 voters in swinging the Senate, House, and gubernatorial races. In order to make such a comparison, they calculated a Voter Power Score for each state and for each type of election.
States with the Most Powerful Voters in House Elections:
- West Virginia
- New Mexico
- Minnesota
- Maine
- Utah
- Kansas
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Pennsylvania
- Ohio
States with the Most Powerful Voters in Senate Elections:
- North Dakota
- Montana
- Wyoming
- Vermont
- Alaska
- South Dakota
- Delaware
- Rhode Island
- Maine
- New Hampshire
To read the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, click here.
