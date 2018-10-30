States with the most powerful voters

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the midterm election just next week, and voters’ influence varying across state lines, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s States with the Most & Least Powerful Voters for the Midterms, as well as accompanying videos. WalletHub compared the relative clout of 2018 voters in swinging the Senate, House, and gubernatorial races. In order to make such a comparison, they calculated a Voter Power Score for each state and for each type of election.