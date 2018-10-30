Teacher saves priest after he passes out while speaking

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Staff members from one Memphis catholic school are being praised for saving a priest's life.
At 87 years old, Father David Knight says he’s keenly aware of death and thinks about it every day.
“Everybody’s got a ticket, but I’ve got my boarding pass. I’m just waiting for the flight to be called,” Knight said.
His flight was nearly called last Friday as he led mass for a group of catholic school leaders, who were on retreat at the His Way Retreat Center in Frayser.
As Father Knight began talking, something strange happened.
"He just happened to say 'If I pass out, I want you to receive communion.' We're all like that's a little strange to say, you know," Didier Aur said. "He sat down and he started to pass out. Our people quickly reacted, caught him before he hit the floor and started administering CPR."
Aur, the principal St. Ann Catholic School, says his staff just learned CPR one month ago, at the Bartlett Fire Department.
With Father Knight out cold, a St. Ann teacher and former anesthesiologist, kept checking for a pulse.
“And the whole time he was doing the compression he was praying 'Oh God not now!” Aur said.
Father Knight says he came to in about 20 seconds.
Though doctors are still running tests, he thinks a few lingering symptoms of pneumonia and an empty stomach may be to blame.
"Right now I'm feeling great," Knight said.
He's thankful he was surrounded by people who knew CPR.
He says they saved his life and delayed his flight a little longer.
