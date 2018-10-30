Third man arrested in murder of 66-year-old woman

(Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 30, 2018 at 9:33 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 9:33 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A third man has been arrested in the murder of a Memphis grandmother.

Derearick Fisher was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Tuesday.

Two other men, 23-year-old Alfonzo Kennedy and 30-year-old Cortez Graham, were arrested in connection to the murder Friday in a special sting operation.

Kennedy (L) and Graham (R) face first-degree murder charges. (SCSO)

Investigators say they shot and killed 66-year-old Beverly Jacks on Wednesday.

According to a police affidavit, the men pulled up behind the victim's car on Wabash Avenue.

Witnesses told police the suspects opened fire on Jacks' car with assault rifles.

Investigators said a 9-year-old was also sitting in the back seat of her car while this all happened.

The child was unharmed.

