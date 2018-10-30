Third man arrested in murder of 66-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A third man has been arrested in the murder of a Memphis grandmother.
Derearick Fisher was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Tuesday.
Two other men, 23-year-old Alfonzo Kennedy and 30-year-old Cortez Graham, were arrested in connection to the murder Friday in a special sting operation.
Investigators say they shot and killed 66-year-old Beverly Jacks on Wednesday.
According to a police affidavit, the men pulled up behind the victim's car on Wabash Avenue.
Witnesses told police the suspects opened fire on Jacks' car with assault rifles.
Investigators said a 9-year-old was also sitting in the back seat of her car while this all happened.
The child was unharmed.
