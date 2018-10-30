Tigers’ Henderson a semifinalist for Maxwell Award

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis running back Darrell Henderson is one of 20 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award which honors the college Football Player of the Year.
Henderson’s 10 yards per carry average is the nation’s best.
He’s number 2 in rushing with 1,148 rushing yards after playing only one series in Memphis' loss at Missouri on October 20 due to a hamstring injury.
The former South Panola Star is expected to be at full strength against the Pirates this Saturday.
