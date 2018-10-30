Tracking Rain For Halloween

THIS WEEK: High pressure to our east is driving warm moist air into the Mid-South. This will make for a mild evening and a warm and windy day tomorrow. Clouds will increase in advance of a cold front tomorrow night and ultimately lead to rain. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain developing during the day along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Rain will be heavy at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers will continue into the day Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Rainfall amounts Wednesday and Thursday will average 1 to 3 inches with some areas getting as much as 4 inches of rain. Flash flooding is very possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs near 60 and lows in the mid to upper 40s.