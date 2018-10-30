Windy and warm today, but changes are coming

It's a mild start to our day with temperatures in the 50s. It will be warm and windy this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s and a southwest wind up to 20 mph. It will be partly cloudy and dry today and tonight. Lows will only dip to the mid 60s. A cold front will bring a chance for rain and cooler temperatures on Halloween night.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 81.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low: 65.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off mostly dry, but showers will start popping up by late afternoon. The heaviest rain will start after 5 pm and last through the evening. Some storms are possible, but severe chances are very low. We recommend getting out as early as you can for trick or treating and wearing the rain gear on Halloween night. Rain will also be possible on Thursday as moisture lingers on the back side of the front. A stray shower will also be in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will go from the 70s on Wednesday to the upper 50s on Thursday. Highs will also be around 60 degrees with cloud cover on Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
