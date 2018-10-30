Windy and warm today, but changes are coming

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off mostly dry, but showers will start popping up by late afternoon. The heaviest rain will start after 5 pm and last through the evening. Some storms are possible, but severe chances are very low. We recommend getting out as early as you can for trick or treating and wearing the rain gear on Halloween night. Rain will also be possible on Thursday as moisture lingers on the back side of the front. A stray shower will also be in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will go from the 70s on Wednesday to the upper 50s on Thursday. Highs will also be around 60 degrees with cloud cover on Friday.