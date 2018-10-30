Windy and warmer afternoon

It will be much warmer this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. High will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Breezy and mild with lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: Rain in eastern Arkansas. Cloudy with rain moving into west TN and northwest MS b/t 8 & 10 PM. Temps in the 60s.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds with showers lingering into Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. More clouds possible on Friday and a stray shower can’t be ruled out with highs around 60. Lows will be in the 40s.
WEEKEND: We are going partly cloudy both days with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds may be more numerous on Sunday with a stray shower or two. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50.
