Woman missing, last seen with suspect in Whitehaven homicide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a woman they believe is with a homicide suspect.
Police said Pamela Griffin, 21, was last seen with Roy Webster on Monday night.
Webster is believed to be armed and dangerous and is wanted for homicide.
The last known location of the two is on Colebrook Avenue near 7 p.m. That’s the same location that a man was shot and killed.
Police believe the two are in a 1999 beige Nissan Altima with temporary tags.
Webster is 5-foot-5 with face tattoos.
If you've seen either Webster or Griffin, call police at 901-545-2677.
