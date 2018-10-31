Dry For Now But Rain Is Coming

A steady flow of moisture is streaming into the Mid-South ahead of an approaching cold front. This will lead to rain for Halloween
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: S 10-15 LOW: 65
WEDNESDAY: Developing Rain WIND: SW 10-20 HIGH: 76
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain & Thunder WIND: N 10-15 LOW: 57
THIS WEEK: High pressure to the east is driving moisture into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will slowly move through the area Wednesday night. Showers will begin during the afternoon and gradually increase into the evening and overnight. Rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Showers will continue for much of the day Thursday along with highs only in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower late in the day and afternoon highs near 60 with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows near 60.
