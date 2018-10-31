Dry For Now But Rain Is Coming

THIS WEEK: High pressure to the east is driving moisture into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will slowly move through the area Wednesday night. Showers will begin during the afternoon and gradually increase into the evening and overnight. Rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Showers will continue for much of the day Thursday along with highs only in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower late in the day and afternoon highs near 60 with overnight lows in the mid 40s.