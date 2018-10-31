Florida woman takes suspicious package to sheriff; it was just something she’d ordered

(RNN) - A Florida woman received a package in the mail that looked eerily similar to those that contained pipe bombs sent to critics of President Donald Trump.
It turned out to be something she had ordered.
It’s understandable why her mail was so alarming. The padded manila envelope was fixed with several American flag stamps, as were the packages allegedly sent by ardent Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc.
Even so, the flags were not in the same pattern as the ones placed on the package bombs. But that wasn’t the only difference.
The woman’s Winter Haven address had been handwritten. The packages with bombs had addresses on computer-printed labels.
She took the package to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and deputies ordered the building evacuated.
A HAZMAT crew inspected it and a bomb-sniffing dog was also dispatched.
Deputies finally opened the package and discovered it was an item she had ordered.
