Grizzlies stay undefeated at home with win over Wizards

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have a big chance to get a couple of games over .500 with their 107-95 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night at FedExForum
The Grizzlies welcomed in a talent-laden Wizards team that’s struggled out of the gate with a 1-5 record.
The Grizz jumped on the Wiz early as Garrett Temple buried a couple of 3s on the break.
Temple obviously likes the home nets. He averages double figures in the Forum.
He lead Memphis with 20 points on the night.
Wizards All-Star guard John Wall heated up late in the first half, finishing with 22 points.
Ivan Rabb came up with with 8 points and 6 rebounds off the bench
Marc Gasol got it going with 19 points.
After the Game, The Conductor Mike Conley said it’s all about sticking with the game plan.
“We knew they were struggling coming in, so we had to stay at them event when the shots weren’t dropping,” Conley said. “They’re a good team once they get their stuff together so, we didn’t want it to be against us. And I’m just thankful we were able to be consistent at the end.”
The Grizzlies, now 4-2, next hit the road for the next game at the Utah Jazz on Friday Night.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.