Groups push to get more people out to early vote

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office, more than one million people have cast early ballots for the November election.
A few groups in Shelby County are hoping more people get out and vote early before it ends on Thursday.
The Memphis chapter of the NAACP is holding a 48-hour rally.
Volunteers with the group will be driving people to the polls who need a ride, calling people to encourage them to vote, and knocking on doors to get people to the polls.
UpTheVote901 is also trying to increase voter turnout in the Binghampton area, which has had some of the lowest participation in Shelby County.
The group is hosting a block party at First Baptist Broad today from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
They will help check voter registration statuses, and provide rides to the nearest early voting location.
The Shelby County Election Commission says early voting turnout this year is up by more than 88,000 votes.
