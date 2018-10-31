How to stay dry, have fun this Halloween night

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There’s a chance rain could dampen Halloween for Mid-Southerners, but there’s plenty of indoor trick or treating events to keep you and the kids dry.
- Wolfchase Galleria is hosting mall-wide trick or treating from 5 to 6 p.m. Just look for the stores with a pumpkin in the window to see who’s participating.
- Crosstown Concourse is hosting its Monster Market Closing Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Costumes are encourages as you grab what’s left of the creepy stock and snacks.
- Southland Mall will host trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be face painting available for the little ones.
- You can also head over to the Kroc Center of Memphis in your costume for their annual Fall Fun Bash. The event is free and open to the public from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for games, activities, inflatables, and of course candy.
- Cordova YMCA will have their Trunk or Treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
- The West Memphis Police Department and Arkansas State University from 4 to 6 p.m. at ASU Mid-South. They’ll have candy, snow cones, bounce houses, and a photo booth.
- Shelby Farms Park will have its Booffalo Bash at the First Tennessee Foundation Visitor Center from 5 to 7 p.m. You can join them for safe trunk or treating, Boo-ffalo Bob Photo Booth, pumpkin painting, food trucks and more.
- The Memphis Redbirds are hosting a trunk or treat at Snowden Park. In addition to traditional Halloween events, fans can see and take photos with the team’s PCL and Triple A Championship trophies.
If you plan to trick or treat door-to-door in your rain gear, local law enforcement warns you to be safe and use caution.
You should only trick-or-treat in well-lit areas and all children should be accompanied by an adult at all times. Sex offenders are prohibited from passing out candy.
Only go to homes with a porch light and never enter a home or car for a treat.
Use sidewalks and don't assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters.
