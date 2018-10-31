Law enforcement adds extra patrols for holiday season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Halloween and as with any national holiday, law enforcement will be patrolling and saturating the roadways to keep you safe and reduced impaired driving.
Beginning October 31st through November 4th, expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement on the roads.
"We will be working Interstate 240, and we are bringing in resources from all over the state," Captain Jimmy Johnson with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department, and Shelby County Sheriff's Office are teaming up for the next phase of Operation Grizzly Bear, aiming to reduce deadly crashes during the holidays.
"Right now we are up 31 fatality crashes this year from last year. and that is unacceptable," said Lieutenant William Futrell with THP.
Operation Grizzly Bear's next round of saturation happens November 14 through November 18.
"From there we go into our Black Friday and remainder of the year holidays so this is a good event to not only address those distracted driving, but driving while impaired, and DUI," said Lieutenant Colonel Keith Watkins with Memphis Police Department.
The Millington Police Department will also start their Booze it Or Lose It campaign Wednesday.
Officers will conduct safety checkpoints and increase patrols.
Their police chief is reminding everyone that drinking and driving don't mix. The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee could include costly fines and jail time.
Enjoy the holidays and as always stay safe.
