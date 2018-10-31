Man arrested, charged in September homicide at Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged in a homicide at a Raleigh apartment complex last month.
Officials said Jaylan Talley was shot in the parking lot across from Summit Apartments early on Sunday, Sept. 30.
A witness told police she heard about three gunshots and saw a male, later identified as Talley, on the ground. She said she then saw a woman pick him up, put him in her car, and drive off.
Shortly after, officials located Talley at Baptist East Hospital and spoke with the woman who drove him to the hospital. She also said that she witnessed the shooting and helped him to the hospital.
Talley was pronounced dead soon after at the hospital.
On Wednesday, Oct. 3, officials developed Rayshun Townsend as a suspect. On the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 30, investigators found Townsend at his job at FedEx and transported him to the homicide bureau.
Townsend admitted that he tried to rob Talley and a struggle occurred, causing him to shoot the victim.
He is charged with first-degree murder while trying to commit a robbery and especially aggravated robbery.
