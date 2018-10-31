Memphis women in good standing ahead of AAC soccer tournament

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Women’s Soccer team is ranked 22 and has a bye ahead of the upcoming AAC Tournament.
The team placed a school-record seven players on the American’s postseason all-conference teams.
Senior Olivia Gauthier is the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Gauthier, along with junior Serena Dolan, sophomore Clarissa Larisey and senior Marie Levasseur are named First Team All-Conference. Four Players on the first team is also a Tigers record.
Senior Catherine Levasseur and sophomore Elizabeth Moberg earned Second Team All-Conference honors, while freshman Tanya Boychuk is named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.
They’ll play the winner of UCF-Temple Friday 3:30pm at Storrs, Connecticut.
And the Tiger Men’s Soccer Squad is one of 6 teams to qualify for the league’s postseason tournament, along with UCF, UConn, SMU, Temple and USF.
Seedings will be decided after the Final Regular Season games Friday. The Tigers men close it out at USF.
