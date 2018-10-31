Police need help finding the suspect involved in Subway robbery

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Investigators need help identifying the person responsible for a robbery at the Subway restaurant on Timber Creek Drive.
The suspect entered the restaurant and grabbed the clerk from behind, then forced the clerk to provide him with money from the cash register.
According to police, he is a black male with a light complexion and appears to be in his early to mid-twenties.
The suspect is approximately 5'8, with medium build and was wearing a two-toned ball cap, a dark jacket, and gray athletic pants with dark shoes.
He was last seen going northbound on foot into the Country Squire Apartments from Germantown Pkwy.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
