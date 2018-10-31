Police: Suspects in Orange Mound chase drove into oncoming traffic; discarded bag with guns, ammo

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Investigators have released more details about a police chase Tuesday that ended in Orange Mound.
Police said Tuesday, a silver Dodge Charger with temp tags was stolen from a business in the 6900 block of Winchester Road, and the vehicle was later spotted in the same area.
Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop.
Three male suspects wearing hoodies were seen in the vehicle, and the front and back passengers appeared to have on ski masks.
Police chased the vehicle to the Raines precinct area, and the Charger started driving into oncoming traffic and running red lights.
A gun was also pointed at the officers during the chase.
The chase continued through the Airways precinct and eventually reached the area of Dunbar Elementary School.
One of the suspects threw a navy blue backpack out of the car, which the officers recovered.
Inside the bag were three handguns (a Glock 23, a stolen Glock 22, and a Glock 37) and three black magazines (one 45 caliber with 6 live rounds, one 40 caliber with 15 live rounds, and one extended 40 caliber with 21 live rounds.)
The chase finally ended when the vehicle stopped at Baltimore and Barron, and all three suspects were taken into custody.
All three suspects are juveniles, so their names have not been released.
