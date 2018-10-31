Porter-Leath searching for for preschool educators

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Porter-Leath recently announced that it is now seeking teachers to provide highquality early childhood education.
Present and future openings include:
- Pre-K Teachers
- Early Head Start Teachers
- Head Start Teachers
- Assistant Teachers
- Teacher Floaters
Porter-Leath brings vital early childhood education and family services to more than 6,200 Shelby County children each year.
“We welcome dynamic and passionate early childhood educators to join PorterLeath’s teaching staff,” said Rob Hughes, Porter-Leath’s Vice President of Development.
Teachers must have a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education or a related field, plus a Teachers License with Pre-K endorsement.
Assistant Teachers must have a High School diploma and Child Development Associate (CDA) designation.
To apply, visit porterleath.org/opportunities.
Recognized as a Top Mid-Size Workplace by Workplace Dynamics and The Commercial Appeal, PorterLeath offers competitive salary, professional development plans, career advancement opportunities, 401k and 403b retirement plans and a team-based work environment.
For over 160 years, Porter-Leath has been the primary resource for Memphis' at-risk children and families. By focusing on the essential building blocks of healthy development, Porter-Leath not only gives them access to the tools they need, but also a sense of hope. Porter-Leath helps build stronger children, stronger families and a stronger Memphis through its mission of empowering children and families to achieve a healthy, optimal and independent lifestyle. For more information, visit porterleath.org.
