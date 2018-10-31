Rain moving in by evening

Cloudy and windy this afternoon with a passing downpour or storm possible, mainly in northeast AR and northwest TN. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: Cloudy with scattered showers or storms, especially in east AR. It will not be raining in all locations, but take rain gear to be safe. Temps will be in the 60s.
OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms. Heavy rain possible. 1-3″ in spots. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 57.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds and some showers may linger into Thursday with highs in the 50s to around 60. More clouds at times on Friday with highs around 60. Lows will be in the 40s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds and showers looking more likely for Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Clouds will linger into Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers or storms possible. Confidence in how much rain and where is low at this time, so rain chances will be adjusted as more data comes in the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
