Rain and storms for Halloween night

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will linger on Thursday and showers will be possible most of the day. You should expect delays for the Thursday morning commute. A stray shower will also be in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry and cloudy. Cooler air will move in behind the front and most of the area will stay in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. Highs will also be around 60 degrees on Friday.