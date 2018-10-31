Rain and storms for Halloween night

This morning is dry and mild with temperatures in the 50s. It will be mostly cloudy today as a cold front moves in from the west. Scattered showers and storms will be likely this evening as the front moves closer to the area. However, the main line likely will not impact us until after midnight.
We recommend going trick or treating early because rain chances will be increasing rapidly after 7 pm. A few storms are possible, but severe chances are low. Some storms could produce lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs today will reach the mid 70s and it will still be in the 60s for Halloween festivities this evening.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 70%. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 76.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 57.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will linger on Thursday and showers will be possible most of the day. You should expect delays for the Thursday morning commute. A stray shower will also be in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry and cloudy. Cooler air will move in behind the front and most of the area will stay in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. Highs will also be around 60 degrees on Friday.
WEEKEND: Saturday looks dry with some sunshine, but Sunday will feature a chance for shower and more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will start climbing back to the upper 60s next week. There will be cloudy conditions and a slight chance for a shower on both Monday and Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB