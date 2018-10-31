Showers could dampen Mid-South trick or treating

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Halloween, but what’s really got some people spooked is our chance for rain.
Showers are expected to move in Wednesday night, possibly putting a damper on trick-or-treating in the Mid-South.
Parts of the Mid-South should have more luck than others.
For 7 p.m., Harbortown will have scattered showers, and it will be warm. Over in Germantown, a shower is possible. Olive Branch will be cloudy with a stray shower. And in Arlington, there will be a brief shower, and it will feel mild.
Temperatures will be near 70 degrees across the Mid-South during trick-or-treating times.
If you’re looking to avoid the outdoors altogether, there are plenty of indoor activities for the kids. Click here to check those out.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.