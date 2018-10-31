5 Tennessee horses test positive for West Nile virus

NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) - Nearly half a dozen horses in east Tennessee recently tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the state agriculture department.
State veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcher says two horses tested positive in Washington County as well as one horse each in Bradley, Cumberland and Sullivan counties.
WNV is transmitted by mosquitoes and other biting insects. Symptoms include fever, weakness, loss of appetite or convulsions. The illness can, in some cases, be fatal. The virus cannot be transmitted from horse to person.
Hatcher says horse owners should take preventative measures for their livestock, including eliminating standing water where insects may breed, managing manure and disposal, applying insect repellents and never sharing needles, dental or surgical equipment among animals.
