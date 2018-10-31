Tonight at 10: Who’s behind Facebook’s political ads?

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - This election cycle, thousands of political ads have bombarded our social media feeds, but who's really behind them?
“I think it's a little bit troubling to be associated with a group that we have no idea who they are,” said Meghan Milloy, co-founder of Republican Women for Progress.
“If ads like this are getting up there and Facebook is saying ‘we're trying to make sure that this doesn't get up’ and it's still getting up, more needs to be done,” said Jason Mollica, professorial lecturer at American University.
WMC5 investigates Facebook ads by mysterious groups that are nearly impossible to track down.
This Mississippi native unknowingly appeared in a Facebook ad, and she can't get it pulled even though they took her comments out of context.
Join us tonight as we investigate the rules, regulations, and motives behind political advertising on Facebook and why it matters on WMC Action News 5 at 10.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.