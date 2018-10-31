Truck hits, critically injures child getting on school bus

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is investigating an accident involving a child getting on a school bus on Highway 370 at County Road 2578 in Lee County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The child was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo before being airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis with what MHP tells WTVA are life-threatening injuries.
“The bus was properly stopped when a truck hit the student,” said Baldwyn School District Assistant Superintendent Raymond Craven. “We are asking for prayers for the family and for the school.”
“We are working with law enforcement to investigate the accident. The safety of our students will always be the number one concern,” said Baldwyn School District Superintendent Jason McKay.
At the time of the accident, four students were on the school bus, MHP said.
The assistant superintendent tells WTVA the school district made arrangements to get the other four students to school. Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.