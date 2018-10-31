Weather concerns move trunk-or-treating to Tuesday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the threat of rain Halloween night, a lot of families decided to go ahead and trick-or-treat Tuesday instead.
Memphis police assigned to the Raines Road precinct in Whitehaven moved their annual "Trunk or Treating" event to Tuesday evening.
Hundreds of people, especially the kids, enjoyed free candy and games at Dominion Church under the watchful eye of their neighborhood officers.
"I just love the way they have our kids out here,” said grandmother Beverly Boyd. “We don't have to worry about any shooting, we don't have to worry about any fighting, any killing. the kids can just be kids today."
Officers also organized a car show to go along with the festivities, and the department’s helicopter and horses were also on display.
