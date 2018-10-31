Wilbourn trial: Opening statements reveal new details

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Opening statements in Tremaine Wilbourn’s capital murder trial revealed new details about the August 2015 night when Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton was shot and killed during a traffic stop.
The statements began with dispatch audio from when Officer Bolton was killed.
State prosecutors said Marquis Wright's uncle used Officer Sean Bolton's radio to call for help.
"Y'all got a man down. Hurry up mane, he's bleeding real bad .. Officer down," said Wright.
Bolton's family teared up in the courtroom as they listened to his final moments.
Wright was outside on Summer Lane on that August night and witnessed the struggle and shooting.
An unidentified state witness told the jury he was able to positively identify Wilbourn to homicide investigators during a photo line up the day after the shooting.
The state said Bolton spotted drugs and a scale in the car during the traffic stop
Wilbourn was asked to get out of the car and that's when the struggle began according.
Prosecutors argued Bolton fell to the ground face first.
Prosecutor Alanda Dwyer said there was a total of 11 shots fired, which were "kill shots" designed to avoid hitting the vest.
"Bolton was face down, 8 hit him, shot in the face," said Dwyer.
Defense attorney Juni Ganguli said his client never intended to kill Officer Bolton.
He said Wilbourn panicked, shot several times, then ran away.
"The bottom line is that Tremaine panicked,' said Ganguli.
He said Wilbourn didn’t know what would happen.
