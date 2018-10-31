Wilbourn trial set to begin Wednesday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The trial of Tremaine Wilbourn is set to begin Wednesday.
Wilbourn is accused of shooting and killing Memphis Police Department officer Sean Bolton in August 2015.
Five women and ten men have been selected for the jury--three as alternates. And they’ve got a tough job ahead of them.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.
At the time of the shooting, Wilbourn was on supervised release from federal prison for a 10-year sentence for bank robbery. He surrendered to U.S. Marshals three days after Bolton was killed.
During the two days of jury selection, potential jurors were asked by the judge if they could sentence someone to death.
If found guilty, Wilbourn could get the death penalty or life in prison--with or without parole.
He has already been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison on a separate carjacking charge and violation of his supervised release.
Opening statements will get underway Wednesday morning.
