Candidate Sound Off: David Baria

A: “I am ready to embrace change and I think the people of Mississippi are ready to embrace change. My opponent has been in Washington for 24 years and we have languished and 50th place for all 24 years. And you may have seen a little add that I put up on social media and essentially what I said is that we are all football fans in Mississippi. Would any of us tolerate a coach who is had us and 50th Pl. or in last place for 24 years? The answer is no. We would fire the coach. Let’s try somebody new. That’s what I’m suggesting that it’s time to do here in Mississippi.”