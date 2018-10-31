Candidate Sound Off: David Baria

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Senate candidate David Baria answered the same three questions that we’re asking all candidates in the days leading up to the election.
Q: What do you think should be done at the federal level to improve healthcare and health outcomes in Mississippi?
A: “We’ve got to work on fixing the problems with the ACA but we also need to support the ACA. Right now, we have folks and leadership up there that are trying to cut the legs out from under the table. In the hope that it just crashes and burns in leaves you 20 million people who have been insured under the ACA with no insurance. They are also voting to two weaken coverage for pre-existing conditions and that is absolutely the wrong thing to do.”
Q: How would you propose to improve job opportunities and the job outlook for Mississippians?
A: “We’ve got to fix education. We’ve already talked about healthcare. We’ve got to address our healthcare delivery system in the state. We can do that relatively simply by taking federal dollars that are available to us under the ACA through expansion of Medicaid. We help our hospitals, we help people who don’t have any insurance, and we provide an estimated 8 to 9000 good high-paying medical industry jobs. And then the other issue of course is infrastructure. If we really invested in and infrastructure program, like we should, then that’s a job creation program.”
Q: What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?
A: “I am ready to embrace change and I think the people of Mississippi are ready to embrace change. My opponent has been in Washington for 24 years and we have languished and 50th place for all 24 years. And you may have seen a little add that I put up on social media and essentially what I said is that we are all football fans in Mississippi. Would any of us tolerate a coach who is had us and 50th Pl. or in last place for 24 years? The answer is no. We would fire the coach. Let’s try somebody new. That’s what I’m suggesting that it’s time to do here in Mississippi.”
You can see David Baria’s full interview in the video below:
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.