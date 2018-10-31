Candidate sound off: Roger Wicker

A: “We are making great strides particularly the last two years in health research. We’ve added two billion dollars each year after we’ve done away with sequestration for the National Institutes of Health. This gives us better research for cancer, Alzheimer’s and all the diseases that are costing us in a social way and also in terms of fiscal policy. We need more choices in terms of health insurance. A one size fits all Obamacare approach has not been the answer.”