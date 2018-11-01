City of Blytheville faces lawsuit, police accused of excessive force

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the city of Blytheville after attorneys accused Officer Doyne Driskell of using excessive force on their client in September.
Driskell’s body camera footage, released exclusively to WMC Action News 5, showed the officer chasing 30-year-old Rayshawn Warren near 7th and Main Street in Blytheville, Arkansas.
It stops before you can see the actual confrontation but Warren's attorneys said Officer Driskell left him with a crushed trachea, unconscious and with little to no chance of ever getting better.
The lawsuit claimed the officer used “arm bar restraint” and has a history of being overly aggressive in his arrests.
Blytheville Police told us in a released statement that it was Warren who was being overly aggressive.
Police responded after getting several calls of Warren knocking on doors and trying to force his way in.
They released body camera footage of a neighbor describing what happened.
The neighbor said Warren was trying to smash the door open and his eyes were big like he was under the influence.
Blytheville police said medical records show Warren had amphetamines and THC in his system.
Medical staff also found evidence of meth use.
Officer Driskell said he had to tackle Warren to the ground, where Warren resisted arrest by kicking the officers.
Warren’s attorneys said they want to see the confrontation for themselves so they can know what really happened that night.
Blytheville police said this is an ongoing investigation so video showing the confrontation cannot be released.
They said Warren also suffered from cardiac arrest at some point during the arrest, due to the drug use.
