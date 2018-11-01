Dramatic radio sound highlights first day of Wilbourn trial

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Wednesday, both sides made their opening arguments in the trial of Tremaine Wilbourn, the man accused of killing Memphis police officer Sean Bolton in 2015.
Prosecutors played audio from Bolton's radio the night he was shot. They're seeking the death penalty in this case.
They said Bolton pulled Wilbourn over when an argument began.
Prosecutors said eleven shots were fired, and eight hit Bolton.
They called those shots "kill shots," aimed to avoid his bulletproof vest.
The radio audio prosecutors played was of a witness on the scene telling officers to come help.
Bolton's family was in the courtroom Wednesday.
Wilbourn's defense attorney argued that Wilbourn did not mean to kill Bolton, but that he panicked, fired shots and ran.
Wilbourn said he plans to testify in the case.
The trial will pick back up Thursday morning.
