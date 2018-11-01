Lingering clouds and cooler temps

By Spencer Denton | November 1, 2018 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 11:33 AM

Cloudy and breezy this afternoon with colder air moving in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s through sunset. Some drizzle or a stray shower possible. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. A stray shower possible . Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 45.

FRIDAY: More clouds and a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. Lows will be in the 40s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and warmer Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds and showers looking more likely for Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will linger into Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The highest chance for rain is Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wednesday looks cooler and drier with highs in the low 60s. Dry weather should continue through Friday with some sunshine.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @spencerstorm5

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.