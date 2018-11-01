Memphis Express prepares for AAF QB Draft

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Express of the new Alliance of American Football will pick seventh in the 4-round Protect or Pick Quarterback Draft next month in Las Vegas.
The Express picks 7th in the 1st Round, 2nd in the Second. 7th in the Third and 2nd in the 4th.
Each of the 8 Teams gets 2 picks in the first round. Quarterbacks are allocated to each team based on where they played in college or the last NFL or CFL team they played for.
The Draft is November 27 and will be aired live on CBS Sports Network.
Draft Order
Round 1
1. San Diego Fleet
2. Birmingham Iron
3. Arizona Hotshots
4. Orlando Apollos
5. Atlanta Legends
6. Salt Lake Stallions
7. Memphis Express
8. San Antonio Commanders
9. San Diego Fleet
10. Birmingham Iron
11. Arizona Hotshots
12. Orlando Apollos
13. Atlanta Legends
14. Salt Lake Stallions
15. Memphis Express
16. San Antonio Commanders
Round 2
1. San Antonio Commanders
2. Memphis Express
3. Salt Lake Stallions
4. Atlanta Legends
5. Orlando Apollos
6. Arizona Hotshots
7. Birmingham Iron
8. San Diego Fleet
Round 3
1. San Diego Fleet
2. Birmingham Iron
3. Arizona Hotshots
4. Orlando Apollos
5. Atlanta Legends
6. Salt Lake Stallions
7. Memphis Express
8. San Antonio Commanders
Round 4
1. San Antonio Commanders
2. Memphis Express
3. Salt Lake Stallions
4. Atlanta Legends
5. Orlando Apollos
6. Arizona Hotshots
7. Birmingham Iron
8. San Diego Fleet
The Express opens the Inaugural AAF Season at Birmingham on Feb. 10.
Memphis' first home game is February 16 against the Arizona Hotshots at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
