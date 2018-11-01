Memphis focused on strong finish to season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Just four games remain in the regular season for the Memphis Tigers football team.
It’s a season not many expected to be at this point of the year, still trying to get bowl eligible.
The U of M was the preseason pick to win the American Conference Western Division for a second straight year. The reality, though, is a team that plays like gangbusters at home, but has yet to win on the road in a campaign that’s produced 4 wins and 4 losses.
Now, with East Carolina up next away from home, the Tigers' focus is on finishing as strong as possible.
“We’re going into the back end of the season and it’s going to take continued effort from every person on this football team,” head coach Mike Norvell. said “Every coach on this staff, to continue to grow, to continue to improve, and that’s all our total focus. It’s on this game. It’s on us to go out and play to the best to our ability and I know our guys are looking forward to doing it.”
“Obviously, hunker down, obviously we want to finish strong, but we’ve got to take it one game at a time, every rep, every day, and then obviously gameday, to display what you’ve practiced all week and then execute at a high level,” quarterback Brady White added.
Kickoff for the Tigers at East Carolina is 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPNU.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.